​From big cats to Prime Ministers and jet aircraft to world champions, veteran Peterborough Telegraph cameraman David Lowndes has photographed them all.

Next month David celebrates 50 years of being a photographer with the newspaper – a remarkable record and one that will surely never be broken.

In that time he has chronicled all the key moments in the city’s history from triumphs to tragedies.

Today, we feature some of David’s favourite pictures, including one he didn’t take himself but in which he has a starring role showing him stroking one of the famous Esso tigers (they featured in the oil company’s TV adverts) whose home was at Hamerton Zoo.

There’s also one of David with boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard who has one of David’s pictures in pride of place in his home in America.

What’s your favourite photograph?

1 . Best at 50 It’s celebration time after Posh beat Huddersfield in a play off final at Old Trafford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Best at 50 Famous stuntman Walter Cornelius. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Best at 50 Sugar Ray Leonard with the picture David took of him years before with Dave Boy Green, the Fen Tiger. Sugar Ray asked David for a copy to hang at his home in the States. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales