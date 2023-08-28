News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
David with Tess, one of the Esso tigers.David with Tess, one of the Esso tigers.
David with Tess, one of the Esso tigers.

Press photographer celebrating 50 years snapping Peterborough shares his favourite pictures from half a decade

​From big cats to Prime Ministers and jet aircraft to world champions, veteran Peterborough Telegraph cameraman David Lowndes has photographed them all.
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 28th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Next month David celebrates 50 years of being a photographer with the newspaper – a remarkable record and one that will surely never be broken.

In that time he has chronicled all the key moments in the city’s history from triumphs to tragedies.

Today, we feature some of David’s favourite pictures, including one he didn’t take himself but in which he has a starring role showing him stroking one of the famous Esso tigers (they featured in the oil company’s TV adverts) whose home was at Hamerton Zoo.

There’s also one of David with boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard who has one of David’s pictures in pride of place in his home in America.

What’s your favourite photograph?

It’s celebration time after Posh beat  Huddersfield in a play off final at Old Trafford.

1. Best at 50

It’s celebration time after Posh beat  Huddersfield in a play off final at Old Trafford. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Famous stuntman Walter Cornelius.

2. Best at 50

Famous stuntman Walter Cornelius. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Sugar Ray Leonard with the picture David took of him years before with Dave Boy Green, the Fen Tiger. Sugar Ray asked David for a copy to hang at his home in the States.

3. Best at 50

Sugar Ray Leonard with the picture David took of him years before with Dave Boy Green, the Fen Tiger. Sugar Ray asked David for a copy to hang at his home in the States. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Speedway star Justin Sedgmen being chased through the dust by Lewis Blackbird.

4. Best at 50

Speedway star Justin Sedgmen being chased through the dust by Lewis Blackbird. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph