Press photographer celebrating 50 years snapping Peterborough shares his favourite pictures from half a decade
Next month David celebrates 50 years of being a photographer with the newspaper – a remarkable record and one that will surely never be broken.
In that time he has chronicled all the key moments in the city’s history from triumphs to tragedies.
Today, we feature some of David’s favourite pictures, including one he didn’t take himself but in which he has a starring role showing him stroking one of the famous Esso tigers (they featured in the oil company’s TV adverts) whose home was at Hamerton Zoo.
There’s also one of David with boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard who has one of David’s pictures in pride of place in his home in America.
What’s your favourite photograph?