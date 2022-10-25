Plans have been approved for the site of the Wyevale Garden Centre in Crowland, near Peterborough, to be converted into a car sales and vehicle repair centre.

Peterborough-based JJ Premium Cars have already been lined up to make use of the space with the application stating that the business has “outgrown” its current premises on Wharf Road Industrial Estate in Peterborough.

The business restores, cleans and paints used cars for sale and also intends to offer a vehicle repairs and MOT service to the general public.

The former Wyevale Garden Centre in Crowland.

Crowland Caravans and Camping is also set to leave the site due to its lease coming to an end. This would allow JJ Premium Cars to use that building for the vehicle repairs and bodyshop.

Vehicle storage will then be provided in the existing caravan storage area to the west of the buildings. The showroom offices and forecourt will be sited inside and around the former garden centre building.

The garden centre, located just off Postland Road, ceased trading in 2019 and left the site empty in May of that year. Plans state that there was “limited demand for a replacement garden centre.”

In September 2019, an application to change the use of the site to business, storage and distribution use was approved but agents Halcyon Nominees Ltd were unable to any tenants willing to use the site for that purpose.

South Holland District Council has approved the plans, with some of the considerations being that: “The proposal will increase the number of jobs on site from approximately 12 to 80 positions. This will help to provide employment in the local area.

“The application will prevent further deterioration of the garden centre building and land and improve the security of the existing site.

“The proposal will help the environment through the reuse of the existing building and the proposal is close to the Spalding to Peterborough bus route.”