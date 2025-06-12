Plans submitted for new McDonald's between Peterborough and Whittlesey
An application has been made by McDonald’s Restaurants Limited for a site on Funtham’s Lane, just off the A605.
The application would also see the demolition of the existing office building at Nene Lodge.
An outline planning application for the restaurant was approved by Fenland District Council in 2023 but more detailed plans have now been submitted, confirming the company’s intentions with proceeding with the restaurant.
Plans show that there will be a drive-thru around the back, patio seating outside, two cycle lockers, a cycle shelter and 18 car parking spaces.
A new site access from Peterborough Road (A605) will also be created to go along with the existing entrance from Funtham’s Lane.
The application will now be determined by Fenland District Council and can be viewed on their planning portal using reference F/YR25/0418/RM.
There are currently eight McDonald’s in Peterborough, including at Queensgate, Bourges Boulevard, Padholme Road, Ashbourne Road (Hampton), Lincoln Road, Phorpres Close, Crowland Road and Peterborough Services.