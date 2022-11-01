Plans for a new supermarket- believed to be an Aldi – in Market Deeping have been submitted – after proposals for a Lidl store were rejected.

Lidl had their plans for a store on Peterborough Road on the outskirts of the town rejected in May, after councillors said they preferred Aldi’s proposals for a store in the centre of Market Deeping.

However, Aldi had said they would only apply for permission if Lidl store was rejected.

There has been a battle between Aldi and Lidl to build a store in the town

The new store would be located in The Deeping Centre in Godsey Lane.

The Deepings Centre have said that if the new store is given the green light it would create 40 new jobs, and increase in parking spaces at the centre from 253 to 260.

Aldi have not confirmed they would occupy the store if it is given permission – but they published a consultation website earlier this year asking residents what they thought of proposals to build a new store on the site. The website is still available at https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/marketdeeping/proposals/

Christina Weguelin, Associate Director of NewRiver REIT plc, the owners of the Deeping Centre, said: “The success of the Deeping Centre is closely tied to the success of the high street in Market Deeping. When the town was threatened by an out-of-town supermarket, we did analysis that showed that it would divert consumer spend away from the town centre, threatening retailer viability for the long term. The store we are proposing will do the opposite, as people will visit other high street shops and cafes while they get their groceries, thus protecting and enhancing the overall success of the town centre.

“The reaction from the public has been very positive, and we are hoping to move ahead as fast as we can. In the current cost of living crisis, a budget supermarket here would help people keep the cost of their food shopping down.”