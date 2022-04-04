The discount supermarket is now asking residents for their views on the plans, which also include a 138-space car park.

The proposals would redevelop land off Godsey Lane in Market Deeping, with a new food store and two further retail units.

Aldi say there is a lack of discount food store options for residents in the area, leaving customers no choice but to travel further afield for their weekly shopping.

A view of what the new store could look like

Aldi’s proposals represent a multi-million-pound investment and will cut down travel times, which they say would help to retain spending in the town centre.

The planned new store would have a net sales area of 1,315m2, with 138 car parking spaces that would be free for 90 minutes.

Aldi’s Regional Property Director, Richard Thompson, said: “We’ve been looking for opportunities to invest in Market Deeping, prompted by the local demand identified in 2020 through our consultation on the new store in Stamford. Suitable town centre locations like this are hard to come by and we have an opportunity to lead wider redevelopment of the site.

“A new store in this location will help to enhance the appearance and appeal of the town centre to shoppers, retaining spending and supporting linked trips to nearby businesses. Before we submit a planning application, we’re keen to hear what residents think to our plans.”

If approved, the store would create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs, which will be paid at an industry-leading rate of £10.10 per hour as a minimum. Further employment opportunities would be created through the two additional retail units as well as during the construction period and via the supply chain.

Aldi is inviting local residents to view the plans and provide their feedback via its virtual exhibition on the dedicated project website www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/marketdeeping/. The consultation will run from Monday 04 April until Monday 18 April 2022.