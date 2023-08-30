Plans for a major new science and technology park in Whittlesey have taken a step forward.

An application for a screening opinion has been submitted by SBRice to ask Fenland District Council is an environmental impact assessment is required for the vast plans.

The plans would see the creation of a 50-acre park at the site of former Victory and Saxon brickworks off Peterborough Road.

How the park is proposed to look once finished.

The site lies adjacent to the Kings Dyke road improvements on the A605 which have enabled the plans for redevelopment of the site to be brought forward.

A further 80 acres would be dedicated to biodiversity enhancement and parkland along with the retention of 22 acres of the existing recycling facility.

The development would deliver in excess of 40,000m2 of floor area of new buildings providing offices, labs and small scale advanced manufacturing facilities.

The plans are set to secure more than 1500 new high skilled jobs and will also include new walkways and cycle routes, an hydrogen/electric shuttle bus to and from Peterborough to Whittlesey railway stations and a floating building housing a cafe, gym and meeting rooms.

The proposed site plan.

The application states, that the site’s owners are planning to create “a site for the development of large and small knowledge based companies to grow including an innovation centre to support science based start ups and early stage grow on companies with opportunities for businesses to co-locate with educational facilities for undertaking R&D, prototyping and test beds.

"The intention is to attract businesses that are involved in research and development associated with renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing and minimising and reuse of waste materials.”

A new highways access from the A605 would be built into the site and it is likely that a one way system would operate throughout the site. Traffic is anticipated to arrive and leave from and to the west.

The development would also involve substantial investment in renewable energy, both in the form of heat and electricity.

Maximum use would be made of the existing lake for heating and cooling, it is also anticipated that deep bore holes will be drilled to the west of the lake into ground as a source of ground heat.

All buildings would be fitted with solar panels on their roofs, car parking onsite would also be located under solar panels.

The developers are keen to work in partnership with the university to support the creation of a high-skilled workforce, accessing talent, and upskilling at different levels via degrees, degree apprenticeships and short courses.

The intention is to liaise closely with ARU Peterborough and the Combined Authority’s inward investment team to attract high tech businesses to the region.

Plans state the the Phase One Eastern Buttress Area is due for completion on July 2025, however, a formal planning application is yet to be submitted.

They also state that those for the Phase Two Southern Buttress Area will be submitted in 2023.

The deadline for the providing the screening opinion decision is September 13.