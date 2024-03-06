Pets charity receives £2,500 donation from Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On International Dog Day (26th August 2023), the developer released a pet-friendly video about Alfie, the Cockapoo, who explores Wintringham’s 46 acres of green open space, play parks, nine kilometres of uninterrupted cycle and walking routes, as well as the historic market town of St Neots.

In line with the launch of the video, the developer pledged to donate £100 to Woodgreen for every home reserved at the development until the end of 2023, which resulted in a total of £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodgreen, based in Godmanchester, has nearly 100 years of experience in rehabilitating pets and providing expert advice and hands-on support in the community.

BN - SGB-32514 - Alyse of Barratt Homes (L) handing the cheque to Amy of Woodgreen

Amy Shaw, Partnerships and Philanthropy Manager at Woodgreen, said: “We want all pets to live the best possible life, and we do everything we can to make that a reality – every step of the way.

“It was fantastic news to hear about the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. As a charity, donations are so important to ensure that Woodgreen can continue to be there for pets and their people. This donation is a big help in supporting us to achieve this mission.

“Woodgreen relies entirely on donations to fund our work so we can continue to offer the expert care that vulnerable pets need for a second chance at happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of the entire team at Woodgreen Pets Charity, I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes for taking the time to support their local charity.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “There are many considerations that go into moving to a new home, and as we continue to see a large number of buyers moving with pets, we know that making sure your pet is happy is high on the list. We hope that this video of Alfie exploring Wintringham will help prospective buyers see how much is on offer for both humans and our furry friends.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Woodgreen, and we hope this donation will help the charity continue the important work that it does.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes at Wintringham offers a range of amenities on the doorstep, with a brand new primary school for the growing community already on the development, as well as a nursery, health centre and retail outlets coming soon.