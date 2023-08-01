News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's university and employers celebrate their Rising Stars

Event recognised pledge made by employers
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:40 BST

​​More than 40 delegates from businesses in and around Peterborough gathered to celebrate Rising Stars.

The ARU Peterborough apprenticeship-focused event took place at University House, in Peterborough, and attracted regional employers such as Anglian Water Services, Volac International, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, and Mick George Group.

The event was staged to celebrate the achievements of the employers’ current apprentices through the Rising Star Awards.

ARU Peterborough Employer Apprenticeship Showcase. Back row, from left, Alex Mears (nursing apprentice), Tim Taylor (head of Degrees at Work), Matt Good (IFATE). (Front row, from left, Hollie Blackburn (student), Lucy Jones (Vice Principal), Rachel Cole (Degrees at Work) and Principal Professor Ross Renton.ARU Peterborough Employer Apprenticeship Showcase. Back row, from left, Alex Mears (nursing apprentice), Tim Taylor (head of Degrees at Work), Matt Good (IFATE). (Front row, from left, Hollie Blackburn (student), Lucy Jones (Vice Principal), Rachel Cole (Degrees at Work) and Principal Professor Ross Renton.
It also recognised the success of the Peterborough 50 pledge in which employers team up with the university.

Three degree apprentices were presented with Rising Star Awards.

They were Gemma Southwell, a second year Quantity Surveying Technician apprentice with Skanska UK, who won Apprentice Rising Star Award 2023 – Built Environment.

Holly Blackburn, a Digital and Technology Solutions Professional apprentice with Volac International, who won Apprentice Rising Star Award 2023 – Digital.

Guests at the ARU Peterborough Employer Apprenticeship Showcase.Guests at the ARU Peterborough Employer Apprenticeship Showcase.
Alex Mears, a Nursing Associate apprentice with North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, picked up the Apprentice Rising Star Award 2023 for Nursing category.

Tom Taylor, Head of Degrees at Work – ARU, said: “Our apprentices are doing great work every day as they gain new learning and apply what they’ve learned into their work.

He added: "They are developing as people and as professionals, as well as making a difference in their workplaces.”

The event also showcased the partnerships forged through the Peterborough 50 Pledge.

Becoming a Peterborough 50 Employer comes with many benefits including opportunities to co-create the apprenticeship provision with ARU Peterborough, contribute to economic growth via job creation, joint promotion and publicity opportunities, as well as speaking and talent ambassadorial opportunities.

If you are interested in becoming a Peterborough 50 Employer or would like to speak to the Degrees at Work team about how apprenticeships could benefit your business, call 01245 686 707 or email [email protected]