Two Peterborough companies mixed food and fun in a triple challenge to help leading charities. ​

Retail lighting specialists Shoplight, in Titan Drive, and training experts Flagship Partners, in Padholme Road East, organised a bake off, a quiz and a bowling challenge for their staff.

The charity triathlon raised £2,000, shared between is Embrace, Child Victims of Crime and the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group.

The cheerleaders at the bowling match that formed the third leg of the Shoplight and Flagship Partners charity triathlon.

The triathlon was the devised by Mel Shortland of Shoplight and Maggie Rushmer of Flagship Partners and was run over three months.

Mel said: “Originally, both companies pledged to donate £600 with £1,000 earmarked for the winning charity and £200 for the runner up.

"But when it was announced that Flagship Partners had won the bake off and quiz, Mark Shortland, managing director of Shoplight, decided to match the amount for Embrace.”

The challenge began with the Bake Off with scores awarded for taste and presentation and the sweet treats were divvied up between both businesses.

The quiz teams at the Shoplight and Flagship Partners charity triathlon in Peterborough.

Quiz Master James Dodding, who is ranked number five in UK quizzing, was drafted in to prepare and host the quiz.

James, who has represented York University three times on University Challenge and has a winner of BBC’s Pointless, put the Shoplight and Flagship Partners quiz teams to the test with Flagship just pipping their rivals to take the honours. The final event took place at Hollywood Bowl, Peterborough, when teams of six competed in a two rounds of bowling.

The Shoplight bowling team.