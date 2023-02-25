An iconic Peterborough shop known for its colourful window displays has shut its doors for the final time.

Cotton TV’s front window has become a familiar sight on Oundle Road in Woodston for more than a quarter of a century, with window displays celebrating events including the Olympics, the Jubilee and halloween being a popular addition to the area.

The shop rented TVs and similar items to customers – and was well known for the colourful parrot on the mast located in the car park.

Hayley Cotton-Shelton at Cotton's TV shop at Oundle Road with their Jubilee window display last year. Sadly the shop has now been forced to close

But sadly, the company has now gone into liquidation, and the doors on the shop have closed for the final time..The shop itself has been put on the market with a guide price of £795,000.

The shop itself first opened in 1960.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph for the Platinum Jubilee last year, Hayley Cotton-Shelton, who created the window displays, said: “We take pride in our window displays.

“People come from afar to see what we’ve got in our window.

"I thoroughly enjoy designing the windows I have a creative flair and love to brighten up the road."

The shop is on sale through Eddisons, with the property described as ‘Terrace of Victorian properties providing three shops at ground floor, a self contained flat, various ancillary upper parts, detached two storey workshop/store and car park. To be sold freehold with full vacant possession. Scope for redevelopment/conversion and extension.’

