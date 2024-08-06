Hub offers array of facilities

​An invitation has gone out to enterprise owners to take a tour of a Peterborough business hub.

​The call comes from the general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which offers meeting rooms and office space designed to meet the demands of all types of businesses.

Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in Peterborough

Michelle Craig, general manager, said: “Whether people are looking for a co-working desk, an entire managed building or a modern conference room to host a meeting or event, we can help.”

The hub also offers facilities such as a café, a gym run by The Workout Hub, Ashbourne Day Nurseries to look after your little ones and a Hair Salon & Beauty Room run by NM Hair & Beauty. All the facilities are open to the public.

Anyone who would like to arrange a tour should visit the Brightfield Business Hub’s website here or email [email protected]