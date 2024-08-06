Peterborough's Brightfield Business Hub offers tours of complex

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hub offers array of facilities

​An invitation has gone out to enterprise owners to take a tour of a Peterborough business hub.

​The call comes from the general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which offers meeting rooms and office space designed to meet the demands of all types of businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New support group is created for business women in Peterborough
Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in PeterboroughMichelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in Peterborough
Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in Peterborough

Michelle Craig, general manager, said: “Whether people are looking for a co-working desk, an entire managed building or a modern conference room to host a meeting or event, we can help.”

The hub also offers facilities such as a café, a gym run by The Workout Hub, Ashbourne Day Nurseries to look after your little ones and a Hair Salon & Beauty Room run by NM Hair & Beauty. All the facilities are open to the public.

Anyone who would like to arrange a tour should visit the Brightfield Business Hub’s website here or email [email protected]

Related topics:PeterboroughBeauty
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice