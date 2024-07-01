Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New group will allow sharing of ideas and aspirations

​A new networking organisation has been created for business women in Peterborough.

​The new group will be called Connecting Women through Business and has been created by Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle said the group had been set up after a number of people had asked if there were plans to host women’s events at the hub.

Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub in Peterborough, is setting up networking group, Connecting Women through Business

She said: “Connecting Women through Business will be the perfect platform for women looking to connect with like-minded women, share ideas, and receive support for business ventures.

“Our network will provide the opportunity to meet, inspire, and support each other in various business ventures, career advancement, or returning to the workplace.

"It's a place for women to share their aspirations and ideas while developing personal development and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, climbing the corporate ladder, or returning to the workforce, our network is here for you.

"Join us today and empower yourself to create the future you deserve. Although this is a women's network all are welcome.

"It will be a supportive community where women can connect, share experiences, inspire, support and to empower themselves for the future they deserve."

Events will take place at the Brightfield Business Hub.