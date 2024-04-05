Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eye Fish and Chips has confirmed that it will be relocating in a move a create a new hub for residents in the village.

The popular fish and chip shop, which was taken over and reopened in December by Tarun Singh, will remain trading in the village but will relocate to the site of The Marigold Tavern in Eye Green.

The business will be moving away from its current premises at 50 High Street from April 15.

Tarun Singh at the re-vamped Eye Fish and Chips on Eye High Street.

The Indian gastro pub is located at 41 Crowland Road- taking the place of House of Feasts- and is also owned by the Singh family.

The aim is to create a new hub on the Eye Green side of the village.

Alongside the two businesses, a convenience store has also been approved to open later in the year and there will also be an outside bar, available in time for the European Championships this summer.

Owner Tarun said: “We want to create a leisure spot of people in the village where people can come to get fish and chips, visit a restaurant, outside bar as well as use our convenience store.