Peterborough Stagecoach bus drivers could strike after rejecting pay deal

Peterborough bus drivers and engineers could take strike action after rejecting a new pay deal.

Bus services across Cambridgeshire are facing a standstill as 350 Stagecoach workers ballot for strike action over pay, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (November 4).

The drivers and engineers, based at Cambridge, Peterborough and Fenstanton, have rejected a two year pay deal that they say does not reflect the rising cost of living and the demands of the job.

Stagecoach made operating profits of £97.3 million in the year to April 2024 on sales of £1.6 billion.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach makes huge profits and can absolutely afford to table an improved pay offer – this is what needs to happen. Unite backs Stagecoach’s Cambridgeshire workforce a hundred per cent in their demands for a fair pay rise.”

The workers, who earn just £15.60 an hour, have been offered a two year pay deal of four per cent in year one and three per cent in year two.

The ballot for strike action closes on 19 November. Industrial action would severely impact bus services across the whole of Cambridgeshire in the run-up to Christmas.

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “There is still time for Stagecoach to avoid industrial action but that requires the company putting forward an acceptable deal to our members.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Stagecoach for comment about the proposed industrial action

