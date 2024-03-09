Peterborough sports massage therapist's growing business goes from strength to strength and set to create new jobs in city

Zi Clinic is based on Bakewell Road in Orton Southgate.
By Ben Jones
Published 9th Mar 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 13:39 GMT
After just over two years in business, things could hardly be going better for Peterborough-based entrepreneur Zoe Winkless.

Zoe (23) has spent the last year starting and growing her sports massage therapy business, all with the goal of improving the lives of people in the city.

In January 2022, Zoe took it upon herself to leave her office job and follow her true passion of massage therapy.

Zoe Winkless, who runs Zi Clinic.Zoe Winkless, who runs Zi Clinic.
Zoe Winkless, who runs Zi Clinic.

Having spared the time and expense to become expertly trained in the industry at the Cambridge School of Sports Massage, Zoe first started offering treatments to clients from her home in Deeping but in the last eight months has expanded into larger premises in Peterborough’s Orton Enterprise Centre, Orton Southgate to suit her growing client list.

At her Zi Clinic, Zoe’s treatments include sports massage, Hijama, wet and dry cupping, vitamin injections, Graston therapy (Gua sha), spinal manipulation and lymphatic drainage.

Zoe works with a wide variety of clients who range from people who are deaf blind to professional athletes and is keen to stress that sports massage is for everyone.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to train to be a sports massage therapist. I love being able to improve the way they live their day-to-day lives.

An example of wet cupping.An example of wet cupping.
An example of wet cupping.

“Sports massage is really important as it helps to reduce pain and tension in muscles, reduces stress levels, improves sleep quality, prevents injuries and improves circulation and mobility.

"It can be as simple as tension in the muscles around shoulder that is preventing someone from carrying out day-to-day tasks and relieving that can lead to an improvement in quality of life.

Such has been the growth of Zoe’s business that she is in the process of hiring new staff to allow the business to offer treatments seven days a week and she already has further courses in the diary to improve the clinic’s offering.

To find out more visit zoe_sportstherapist on Instagram.

