Owners of small businesses in Peterborough spelt out the challenges they are facing during a meeting with a Labour Party Shadow Minister.​

A number of small business leaders and members of the Federation of Small Business (FSB) took part in a roundtable discussion with Labour’s Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers, Seema Malhotra MP, and Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes.

The event was hosted by James O'Rawe, FSB Lead Member for Cambridgeshire and general manager at Peterborough Workspace, in Woodston.

The discussion under way when small business leaders met the Labour Party's shadow business minister Seema Malhotra in Peterborough.

Discussions covered a range of issues, including concerns about the rising cost of doing business, tackling late payments to small businesses and the need for a new skills strategy to help fill vacancies.

Seema Malhotra also outlined Labour’s commitment to business rates reform and for a fairer business taxation to ensure a better level playing field between online businesses and bricks and mortar businesses.

She said: “Small businesses like those here in Peterborough have faced tough times.

“Labour has recognised the support that small businesses need, which is why we have pledged to cut and eventually entirely scrap business rates, clamp down on late payments to small firms, and turn the Tories’ failed apprenticeships levy into a ‘Growth and Skills Levy’.”

From left, Andrew Pakes, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, Shadow Business Minister Seema Malhotra MP and James O’Rawe of Peterborough Workspace.

Mr Pakes said: “There is no economic recovery without support for small businesses that drive prosperity. I’ve heard from small businesses and traders across the city worried about rising energy bills and business rates.”

