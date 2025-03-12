Peterborough sees new partners in opticians

Muhammad Daniyaal Ahmed and Mansura Rahemtulla have been appointed as partners after working at the store for a combined time of 25 years.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers in Peterborough, located in Bridge Street, welcomed the two as directors after they successfully completed their pathway assessments.

They join with the endorsement and support of experienced current directors Steve Emmingham and Chintu Patel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked their way up through the business, their combined experience, commitment to high-quality eye care, and passion for community engagement make them the perfect fit to lead the store.

Specsavers store front

Daniyaal’s career at Specsavers began in 2013, working on Saturdays as a 16-year-old. He later gained experience at Serpentine Green as a pre-reg optometrist before qualifying as an optometrist in 2022.

In 2024, he earned a certificate from the Institute of Leadership and Management and passed the Specsavers Pathway assessment, before taking ownership of the store.

Daniyaal says: ‘During a group interview 10 years ago, I joked with the directors that one day I’d own the store. I never gave up on that dream. This feels like coming home and going full circle.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniyaal completed his master’s degree in optometry at the University of Hertfordshire

Mansura and Daniyaal

Passionate about leadership, Daniyaal always knew he wanted to own a store and help people through high-quality optical care. Now, with his goal achieved, he looks forward to professional growth and a well-earned work-life balance.

Mansura has been part of the Specsavers team since 2011, working for 14 years while raising her son. She also earned a certificate from the Institute of Leadership and Management in 2016.

Her dedication and ambition saw her steadily progress within the company, and after completing the Specsavers Pathway programme, she seized the opportunity to step into a director role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and seeing my team grow and develop. I feel like I have strengthened my skillset, and the next step was to become a director. I aim to nurture and support the next generation of directors.’

Mansura’s commitment to eye care extends beyond the store. She has participated in multiple medical camps, providing free optical care to underserved communities, dispensing glasses, and referring patients for essential surgeries. Closer to home, she volunteers at a soup kitchen in Peterborough, offering direct support to those affected by homelessness.

Both Daniyaal and Mansura are eager to make a positive impact beyond their store. They plan to sponsor local groups, support charitable initiatives, and expand their involvement in medical camps abroad. They are also keen to create links with the community in Peterborough.

Daniyaal and a group of friends have been fundraising to build a Mosque in Gambia, in loving memory of his brother Abubakr who passed away in 2014. Their aim is to travel to Gambia to visit the Mosque and in the future and provide essential eye care.

For further information, call the store on 01733 348822 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/peterborough