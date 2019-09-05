Peterborough's Oakham Ales named Brewery of the Year by the Good Pub Guide

Peterborough's award winning Oakham Ales has been named Brewery of the Year by the prestigious Good Pub Guide.

The brewery, based in Maxwell Road, Woodston, was singled out for praise by the acclaimed Guide for its excellent ales and its constant striving for innovation.

The Oakham Ales brewery in Peterborough.

Managing director Adrian Posnett said: "We were absolutely thrilled to be told that Oakham Ales has been named Brewer of the Year.

"It’s a fantastic award from one of the best-known publications in the industry and reflects the hard work of the team and commitment to our customers.

"This is proving to be a very special year, with more awards for our beers, expansion plans well underway and now this.”

The brewery, which has a range of ales on sale in many supermarkets, has won the Good Pub Guide’s Own Brew Pub of the Year for the Brewery Tap pub three times over the last 19 years.

The Good Pub Guide.

Fiona Stapley, editor of Good Pub Guide, said: "We have thousands of readers on our database who send us regular reports and letters and thoughts about pubs and beers in general, as well as specific details on pubs they visit.

"I always keep a careful check on reports over the year to see what highlights stand out.

"And Oakham Ales have come in for particular praise – for their regular beers as well as their seasonal ones. And they love the Brewery Tap in Peterborough of course.

“Oakham Ales’ prices are fair, their award-winning beers are excellent as well as interesting and they are constantly coming up with new ideas rather than just sticking to what they know and branching out to reach new areas.

"Their innovation and enthusiasm for the company really stands out. So we feel this is a well deserved accolade.”

This latest honour for the team at Oakham Ales comes after the brewery’s best selling beer Citra was awarded the Champion Golden Beer of Britain and Bronze in the overall Supreme Champion Beer competition at this year’s Great British Beer Festival held in London last month.

RELATED:

Peterborough brewery wins new contract with national restaurant chain

