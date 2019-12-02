Peterborough’s BGL Group’s contact centre business is ‘best in Europe’

Have your say

Peterborough insurance giant the BGL Group is celebrating after securing a Europe-wide honour.

The leading employer, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, was named the best in Europe for its contract centre business.

It is the second time the company, which has about 1,800 staff in Peterborough, has won the top title.

The Group won Large Contact Centre of the Year in the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards – the largest and longest running awards in the customer contact industry.

BGL employs 1,300 people in its contact centres in Peterborough, Wakefield and Sunderland.

Mark Brannen, associate director of contact centre operations, said: “We’re delighted that our contact centres have once again been recognised as the best in Europe.”

“It’s a testament to everyone who works within BGL’s Customer Services and to all the colleagues who support us across the Group.

He added: “It’s especially rewarding when all our hard work, dedication and enthusiasm is acknowledged by peers across the contact centre industry.”

BGL Customer Services also won bronze in two other categories.

They were Giving Something Back, which recognised the charitable work that goes on across BGL’s contact centres, and Best Cross-Functional Customer Experience Initiative, in which BGL was shortlisted for its new Lending Support Team that supports customers experiencing financial difficulty.