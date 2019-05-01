Peterborough’s Arena invests as it prepares for a record year

A significant investment is being made at the East of England Arena and Events Centre as it gears up for what it expects will be a record year.

Managers say that about £144,000 has been spent on vehicles, equipment and works to ensure that 238 acres of outdoor venue space are in top condition.

In addition, the centre has installed new water lines on its western side.

It has bought four new vehicles including a telehandler and tractor as well as three new mowing units to keep the venues huge grassed areas neat and green.

Ryan Moroney, head of operations, said: “We have a dedicated team of eight working tirelessly, keeping the grass and grounds in superb condition, as well as ensuring the venue’s systems like water and electricity are in perfect working order.

He said: “When outdoor events come to East of England Arena and Events Centre one of the first things they realise about our venue is how much room there is for expanding their event, so we need to be ready with upgrades and improvements to stay ahead of demand.

“We need regular investments in reliable, capable vehicles, dedicated, full-time staff, and a programme of continuous upgrades to the site, in order to provide for a growing number of large events choosing the venue as their new home.”

Last year, the Arena enjoyed a record-breaking year with bookings for meetings and events up by 30 per cent compared to a year earlier.

The venue attracts about 800,000 visitors a year.

It has a schedule of events covering the next three years.