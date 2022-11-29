Peterborough posties set to strike as part of national industrial action

Peterborough posties are set to take strike action, with picket lines due to be set up outside the city sorting office.

Members of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) will take the action on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, with further strikes planned throughout December.

Picket lines are expected to be set up outside the sorting office in Papyrus Road, Werrington tomorrow.

The strike is taking place because of a row between the CWU and Royal Mail over pay.

A spokesman for the union said: “Our Royal Mail members have had an unagreed 2 per cent pay deal imposed on them.

“This is at a time when RPI inflation is currently running at 11.8 per cent and when Royal Mail has announced Group profits of £758 million and when the company is paying out many millions to private shareholders.

“In a national strike ballot over pay, our Royal Mail members voted by a 97.6 per cent majority to take action.

"The pay dispute is not complicated.

“Our members are striking for a pay rise that fully addresses the current cost of living.

“Our members need it, our members deserve it – the company can afford it.”

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail CEO, said: “Talks have lasted for seven months and we have made numerous improvements and two pay offers, which would now see up to a 9% pay increase over 18 months alongside a host of other enhancements. This is our best and final offer.”

He added: “The strikes have already added £100m to Royal Mail’s losses so far this year. In a materially loss making company, with every additional day of strike action we are facing the difficult choice of about whether we spend our money on pay and protecting jobs, or on the cost of strikes.

“The CWU’s planned strike action is holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country, and is putting their own members’ jobs at risk.”

