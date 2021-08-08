Peterborough mum launches new classes for women and new mums to improve fitness and mental health

Cassie Roberts and her daughter Klara.

Cassie Roberts, a new mother herself after giving birth to Klara during lockdown, decided to start the classes to help fellow women going through the same situation as her.

Before going on maternity leave, she worked as a prison officer at HMP Peterborough but decided that, instead of returning, she needed to find a new challenge and wanted to spend more time with her family. Therefore she decided to set up the Sweaty Mama Peterborough franchise.

One of the main problems Cassie found new mums, and women in general, faced because of Covid was a lack of support and loss of confidence as a result.

Sweaty Mama class at Stilton Pavilion.

She said: “I’ve been there myself. After I gave birth, the situation meant there was almost no support available to me. After the first few days I could normally have expected visits from health visitors, midwives, access to classes for new parents but I didn’t get any of that. Klara has never even been weighed.

“There was also the social aspect that was lost; the connecting with new mums and the non-judgemental support that comes along with.

“I think because of that, a lot of people put on weight during lockdown and found it harder to shed the baby weight.

“That’s why I was so excited to get going after July 19. All of our classes are 45 minutes, really fun and we have upbeat music on.”

The classes include a mixture of fitness-based exercises, floor work, cardio resistance for all abilities and incorporate babies into the exercises as well.

Normally, children up to four years old are welcome to attend the classes but during the summer holidays. children of all ages are able to come along.

Cassie will also be hosting game-orientated summer boot camps to help women improve their fitness.

She added: “I’m really looking forward to hosting the summer boot camps. I think it’s important to keep it female-only; for people that have lost some of their confidence, the last thing they want to be doing is working out alongside men.

“Please don’t be put off by the the word fitness either, we have classes designed for all levels of fitness.”

Cassie hold classes across Peterborough and the surrounding area on the following days and locations:

Monday- Ultimate Performance Lifestyle, West wood, Ivatt Way

Tuesday- Yaxley Public Hall

Wednesday- Stilton Pavilion

Thursday- Ramsey Community Centre

Friday- Cardea Sports Pavilion