Peterborough legal company Buckles expands with new acquisition

A leading law firm in Peterborough has expanded its operations with a new acquisition.

Top 200 law firm Buckles Solicitors, based in Bourges Boulevard, has just completed the acquisition of London-based Lyndales Solicitors for an undisclosed sum.

Bosses say the deal will help drive the company up the law firm rankings with a £12 million plus turnover and employing more than 90 lawyers.

Under the deal, Buckles, which also has offices in Stamford, Nottingham and London and a presence in Paris and Milan, will be known as Buckles Lyndales.

Its existing London office will be joined by the Lyndales team and relocate to 40 Furnival Street.

Buckles’ chief executive, Duncan Jackson, said: "We are delighted to officially announce the acquisition of Lyndales to strengthen our London proposition.

"Based on a long history of client-led service, Buckles has a strong regional reputation acquired mainly through organic growth.

"The legal market has changed and we don’t want to rest on our laurels.

"Building on a position of strength and safeguarding our clients UK-wide, we are implementing an exciting growth strategy.

"Lyndales is a perfect fit for us as they are also a people-driven business."

Stanley Harris, managing partner of Lyndales, said: "We have built a strong reputation in London during the last 20 years for clear, pragmatic, expert advice.

"This aligns perfectly with Buckles’ ethos of providing a legally focused, relationship driven service and we are delighted to be joining forces.

"Our clients can now benefit from a widely expanded range of services including construction, contentious probate and many more.

"In addition to our existing close connections with Germany, we can offer our clients expertise in European law.”

Buckles’ services include specialisms in French, Italian and Spanish law.

With lawyers ranked in Chambers and Legal500, the firm has third party accreditation of their expertise.

