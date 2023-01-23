Gillian Nash-Kennell, HR director at Roythornes.

A law company in Peterborough is celebrating after winning high praise for its commitment to improving the workplace for staff.​

Roythornes, which has offices in Stuart House, St John's Street, has been awarded the three year Gold accreditation from Investors in People for its workplace culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award comes after a year in which the legal company has taken on an extra 100 staff across its five offices, which also include Nottingham, Spalding, Alconbury and Birmingham.

Investors in People award their accreditations based on issues such as employee engagement, communication, organisational culture and work practices.

Its staff advise and support companies on improving workplace culture over time and shows how the business compares with other similar organisations.

Gillian Nash-Kennell, HR director at Roythornes, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded the Gold accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a team effort, and we pride ourselves on working collaboratively to achieve great results, both for our clients and the organisation."

Paul Devoy, chief executive of Investors in People, said: “Congratulations to Roythornes on achieving the three-year Gold accreditation, which is an impressive achievement for any organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A firm like Roythornes is an example of a company which understands the value of its people.”

Roythornes was created 85 years ago and enjoys longstanding relationships with clients, which include major blue-chip companies and family businesses.