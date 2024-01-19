Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A law firm in Peterborough is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a promise to carry out 50 acts of kindness for the community.

Solicitors Hegarty, based in Broadway, has committed itself to completing 50 community initiatives over the next 12 months.

Activities will range from tree planting to bake sales and a Three Peaks Challenge adventure – all to help local residents, causes, communities and charities.

Hegarty will increase its charity partners from one to four this year with a cause close to each of its office locations – Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough, MindSpace in Stamford, Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham and Dementia Support in Market Deeping.

The company says the aim of the 50 acts of community kindness is to honour the values and ‘local firm’ ethos which it says has defined the company’s identity for half a century.

In addition, Hegarty has also unveiled a new look to commemorate its 50th year milestone.

The rebrand extends to a fresh new logo, modernised website and updated building signage.

It says the aim of the new look is to ‘preserve the familiarity its clients have come to associate with the firm’ whilst acknowledging the business’ evolution over the last 50 years.

Kally Singh, senior partner, said: “This is a momentous occasion for Hegarty, but as we celebrate, we are mindful of the trust our community has placed in us over the past five decades.

“Our 50 community initiatives are a way to give back, express gratitude, and foster connections, and we can’t wait to get started.

Mr Singh said: “The rebranding too, helps solidify our identity as a local law firm, which is incredibly important to us.

And he added: "We’re ready to take on the next 50 years and continue to be a trusted legal partner for the people of Peterborough and its surrounding communities.”