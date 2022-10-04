An insurance company in Peterborough has signed a new pledge to to help its female staff.

Digital insurance business iGO4, which is based in Staniland Way, has signed the Menopause Workplace pledge to show its commitment to recognising the impact of menopause and support for those who are affected.

The company is among the few UK employers to compensate associated NHS prescriptions for its team, joining Boots the Chemists and service retailer, Timpson, in paying for the treatment designed to replace hormones that are at a lower level when women typically reach menopause at middle age.

The head office of iGO4 in Peterborough.

Chief executive Matt Munro said: “Menopause is a personal subject, but talking about it openly is important if we want to increase understanding and break the societal taboo - and the key to achieving this is to include both men and women in the conversation.”

He added: “Some might think it's unusual to involve men when it's outside a healthcare setting.

"However, it's particularly unhelpful that something affecting nearly all women remains a taboo subject in the workplace, especially with research suggesting that almost a million have quit their jobs due to menopause and a lack of support. This is what we need to change."

He added: “It's about changing the way we think and talk about the subject and educating our team to handle it sensitively when it does arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad