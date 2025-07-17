Peterborough home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in East Midlands

For You Healthcare

For You Healthcare has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands.

There are 1,223 home care providers in the East Midlands and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Peterborough go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Peterborough

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“For You Healthcare has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands!”

Beauty Mundora, Registered Manager at For You Healthcare, said:

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to being responsive, supportive and caring, we ensure every client receives the right care, at the right time, every time.

“Our person centred approach means we work alongside service users, their families and friends building genuine partnerships that foster independent living and give everyone peace of mind. Whether it’s a quick response to an urgent request or ongoing reassurance, our clients know we’re always just a call away.

“Winning this award inspires us to keep raising the bar. We remain steadfast in our mission: to empower choice, champion independence and continue innovating our services so every person in our care can live comfortably and confidently at home.”

To see For You Healthcare’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432209109

