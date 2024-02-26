Peterborough health club helps raise more than £120,000 for Barnardo’s in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The culmination of this year-long effort was marked by a special initiative in December where members, upon making a donation, were rewarded with a complimentary guest pass, inviting friends to experience the health club for a day.

Throughout the year, Bannatyne's clubs engaged in a series of fundraising activities, highlighted by a week-long extravaganza earlier in the year, which saw members and staff come together in a spirited display of community and charity.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman of the Bannatyne Group, expressed his pride in the collective effort: "This year's fundraising achievement stands as a testament to the commitment of our members and staff. Our partnership with Barnardo's is more than just a corporate responsibility; it's a shared mission to make a lasting difference. Barnardo’s, with its unwavering commitment, has made a positive impact on the lives of more than 370,000 children, young people, parents, and carers this past year alone, embodying the hope and support every child deserves."

Suzanne Sinclair, head of people at The Bannatyne Group

Barnardo’s CEO, Lynn Perry MBE, said: “On behalf of us all at Barnardo’s, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in these amazing fundraising efforts – it’s been incredible to witness the number of people taking part.

“The money raised will allow us to continue our work changing childhoods and lives, supporting children and families across the UK.”

Barnardo's, a beacon of hope and support, has consistently been at the forefront of child welfare, offering a range of services aimed at ensuring every child in the UK has the best start in life. The charity's efforts resonate with the core values of Bannatyne Health Clubs, making this partnership a powerful force for positive change.

