Peterborough hairdressers celebrates 30th anniversary
D’Agnanos in Parnwell Centre are celebrating the big 30.
Annaleaze D’Agnano and her husband Franc opened the salon on November 5 1991, thirty years later the pair are still styling Peterborough residents from their salon in Parnwell Centre.
Family and friends helped the young couple transform what was a Doctors surgery in to a new stylish salon in only three weeks. Named after their family, the D’Agnanos set up shop after acquiring the lease a few weeks earlier.
Annaleaze said: “From there we have always been a busy salon, building a strong and loyal client base including clients who have been with is since day one.
“We have always catered for a wide age range of female and male customers and look to stay en vogue. In our 30 years we seen hairstyles full circle and techniques change drastically since the early days however the important factor is to maintain high standards and to give our clients what they are looking for. We have extended the services we offer over the years to now include many types of Beauty treatment including acrylic and Gel nails, Lash lifts, waxing and Tanning to name but a few.
“Our current staff of Sharna Jinks & Aimee Johnson have both been with us for 15 years and Roxanne Kay makes up the current team although we would like to also mention Clare Feest and Nicola McCombe who were with us in the early days and helped to establish and build our reputation .amongst other stylists that also helped along the way.” The salon is open all week besides Tuesdays and Sundays. You can find them on social media or on their website.