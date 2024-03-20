Peterborough Greggs outlets affected by IT system issue
Stores across Peterborough have been dealing with the IT issue on Wednesday morning (March 20).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Outlets of Greggs in Peterborough have been affected by a country-wide IT issue on Wednesday morning.
The issue prevented stores from accepting card payments.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that outlets at Queensgate, Bridge Street and Long Causeway were forced to remain closed this morning but have begun to re-open now.
A statement from Greggs said: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."