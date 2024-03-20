Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outlets of Greggs in Peterborough have been affected by a country-wide IT issue on Wednesday morning.

The issue prevented stores from accepting card payments.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that outlets at Queensgate, Bridge Street and Long Causeway were forced to remain closed this morning but have begun to re-open now.

