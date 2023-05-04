Peterborough Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito face closure
Firm also owns Wagamama
Two branches of Frankie and Benny’s and a Chiquito are set to close, it has been reported
The Restaurant Group, which runs the chains, announced a series of closures across the country, with the Peterborough branches amongst those affected.
There are two Frankie and Benny's in Peterborough. One of the restaurants is at the Boongate Retail Park and the other in Cygnet Road, Hampton, which is close to its Chiquito restaurant at Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, in Hampton.
Across the country it is reported that 18 branches of Frankie and Benny’s and four Chiquito’s will close.
The company, which also owns Wagamama, is seeking to cut into its £185 million debt.
TRG has about 400 UK restaurants and employs about 18,000 staff.
The closure announcement comes after TRG revealed its pre-tax losses grew last year to £86.8 million in 2022 up from £35.2 million in 2021 under the pressure of inflation on the cost of food and drink, energy and wages.