News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Peterborough Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito face closure

Firm also owns Wagamama

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th May 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:08 BST

Two branches of Frankie and Benny’s and a Chiquito are set to close, it has been reported

The Restaurant Group, which runs the chains, announced a series of closures across the country, with the Peterborough branches amongst those affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are two Frankie and Benny's in Peterborough. One of the restaurants is at the Boongate Retail Park and the other in Cygnet Road, Hampton, which is close to its Chiquito restaurant at Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, in Hampton.

A number of restaurants will closeA number of restaurants will close
A number of restaurants will close
Most Popular

Across the country it is reported that 18 branches of Frankie and Benny’s and four Chiquito’s will close.

The company, which also owns Wagamama, is seeking to cut into its £185 million debt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TRG has about 400 UK restaurants and employs about 18,000 staff.

The closure announcement comes after TRG revealed its pre-tax losses grew last year to £86.8 million in 2022 up from £35.2 million in 2021 under the pressure of inflation on the cost of food and drink, energy and wages.

Related topics:WagamamaPeterborough