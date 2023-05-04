Two branches of Frankie and Benny’s and a Chiquito are set to close, it has been reported

The Restaurant Group, which runs the chains, announced a series of closures across the country, with the Peterborough branches amongst those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two Frankie and Benny's in Peterborough. One of the restaurants is at the Boongate Retail Park and the other in Cygnet Road, Hampton, which is close to its Chiquito restaurant at Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, in Hampton.

A number of restaurants will close

Across the country it is reported that 18 branches of Frankie and Benny’s and four Chiquito’s will close.

The company, which also owns Wagamama, is seeking to cut into its £185 million debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRG has about 400 UK restaurants and employs about 18,000 staff.