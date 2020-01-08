Peterborough foreign currency firm Travelex apologises after cyber attack

Bosses at foreign currency firm Travelex have apologised to customers after cyber hackers forced the suspension of its websites.

Managers at the global firm, which employs about 400 people at Worldwide House, in Thorpe Wood, also say they are working with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police plus international regulators to resolve the issue.

Hackers struck on New Year’s Eve and it is reported they are demanding about £2.3 million to give the firm access to its computer systems after attacking the sites with the infamous Sodinokibi ransomware.

They are reportedly threatening to release 5GB of customers’ personal data - including social security numbers, dates of birth and payment card information - into the public domain unless the company pays up.

The company says no data has been removed by the hackers and the firm does not anticipate any material financial impact.

Tony D’Souza, Chief Executive of Travelex, said: “We take very seriously our responsibility to protect the privacy and security of our partner and customer’s data as well as provide an excellent service to our customers and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Our focus is on communicating directly with our partners and customers to protect them and their information from any further compromise.

“Travelex continues to offer services to its customers on a manual basis and is continuing to provide alternative customer solutions in the interim. We are working tirelessly to bring our systems back online.”