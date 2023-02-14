​Long Tall Sally, which is part of AK Retail, the owner of Yours Clothing, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has announced it is sponsoring the Loughborough Lightning Netball team for the 2023 Netball Super League season.

The agreement will see Long Tall Sally become an integral part of Lightning, including main kit sponsors for both the club’s home and away dresses and sponsor for its player of the match awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was crowned champions in 2021 and finished runners-up in 2022.

Loughborough Lightning Netball team is being sponsored by Peterborough-based fashion retailer Long Tall Sally.

Leigh Porter, Commercial Director for Long Tall Sally, which was established in 1976 and produces clothing for tall women, said: “We are proud to be associated with a such a successful Netball Super League side and we are looking forward to supporting the team in helping them achieve their objectives for the new season.

“The whole Loughborough set up and philosophy is very inspiring, we share many values around striving for excellence and being the best so we also can’t wait to get going and for the relationship to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Simpson, Commercial and Facilities Director at Loughborough Sport said: “It is really important that we have the right partners to work with our teams and this fantastic new partnership is exactly that.

"Long Tall Sally is a brand that resonates with our players, staff, and fans, bringing outstanding fashion to tall women.

“Our Lightning team showcases the very best in female sport, bringing together international superstars, live Sky Sports coverage, and a large fan base.

"The 2023 Netball Super League season is set to be the most exciting one yet and I can’t wait to see both our Lightning team and our new partnership succeed at the highest level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad