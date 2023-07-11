​Peterborough-based Compare the Market has just unveiled a prestigious deal with a top cricket tournament.

The price comparison website, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, where it has 700 staff, has just announced a multi-year deal to become the Principal Partner of The Hundred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cricket competition for men and women takes place over August and is played at eight venues in England and Wales and attracts 500,000 plus supporters and 14.1 million TV viewers.

Promotion for Compare the Market as principal partner for The Hundred cricket tournament.

A Compare the Market spokesman said: “Alongside the excitement of the unmissable 100-ball competition and live DJs and music at each ground, Compare the Market will be adding to the experience with the help of its Meerkat characters and newest member, Carl the wombat."

Compare the Market has also teamed up with online gamers to help engage new audiences in-ground and at-home.

Mark Bailie, chief executive of Compare the Market, said: “Bringing together our entertaining brand with one of the most entertaining sports is an exciting partnership and we’re looking forward to revealing the plans we have in place to support this year’s competition and beyond.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred said: “Compare the Market is one of the most recognisable UK brands. They will add even more fun and entertainment to go alongside the world-class cricket on show, and that is what The Hundred is all about.

He added: "This partnership will spread the reach of cricket to more families.”