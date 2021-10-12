Peterborough city centre supermarket closes
The Peterborough city centre branch of supermarket Iceland has closed.
The branch, located in Rivergate, shut on Saturday.
The chain has receently opened a new store under the Food Warehouse brand on the former Toys R Us site on Bourges Boulevard, and a sign on the door advised customers to visit the new store instead.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Iceland for a comment about the closure, but the firm has not responded to any requests for commment.