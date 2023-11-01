News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Peterborough city centre set to get new artisan coffee and wine bar as plans approved

The wine bar would be close to the Queensgate entrance that opens out onto Exchange Street.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans for an artisan coffee and wine bar in the Queensgate Shopping Centre have been approved.

The venture, put forward by Kenan Kama, of Teka Services, St David’s Square, Fengate, will see the use of a kiosk at the Cumbergate end of the shopping centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states the aim is to create a ‘destination that fosters a vibrant social atmosphere for an artisan coffee and wine bar.

The kiosk outside of the Cumbergate entrance to Queensgate.The kiosk outside of the Cumbergate entrance to Queensgate.
The kiosk outside of the Cumbergate entrance to Queensgate.
Most Popular

The application stated: “We seek to create a space that amalgamates the sophistication of a wine bar with the conviviality of an artisan coffee haven.”

“Tap and Tandoor has seamlessly become a part of the locality, our artisan coffee and wine bar would similarly align with the culture and lifestyle of the area.”

Related topics:PeterboroughFengate