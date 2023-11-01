Peterborough city centre set to get new artisan coffee and wine bar as plans approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans for an artisan coffee and wine bar in the Queensgate Shopping Centre have been approved.
The venture, put forward by Kenan Kama, of Teka Services, St David’s Square, Fengate, will see the use of a kiosk at the Cumbergate end of the shopping centre.
The application states the aim is to create a ‘destination that fosters a vibrant social atmosphere for an artisan coffee and wine bar.
The application stated: “We seek to create a space that amalgamates the sophistication of a wine bar with the conviviality of an artisan coffee haven.”
“Tap and Tandoor has seamlessly become a part of the locality, our artisan coffee and wine bar would similarly align with the culture and lifestyle of the area.”