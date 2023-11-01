Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for an artisan coffee and wine bar in the Queensgate Shopping Centre have been approved.

The venture, put forward by Kenan Kama, of Teka Services, St David’s Square, Fengate, will see the use of a kiosk at the Cumbergate end of the shopping centre.

The application states the aim is to create a ‘destination that fosters a vibrant social atmosphere for an artisan coffee and wine bar.

The kiosk outside of the Cumbergate entrance to Queensgate.

The application stated: “We seek to create a space that amalgamates the sophistication of a wine bar with the conviviality of an artisan coffee haven.”