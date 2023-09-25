Peterborough care firm Hales Home Care grows after winning new contracts
A Peterborough company supplier care at home has expanded its operations.
Hales Home Care, based at Flag Business Exchange, in Vicarage Farm Road, has just secured a series of new contracts.
It will involve the privately owned business providing on-site care and support for three prominent Extra Care sites in Essex as well as an opportunity to provide domiciliary care in Bradford.
The Hales Group, which was founded more than 25 years ago, delivers care and support services to more than 3,000 people each week across the UK from 22 locations.
Jeffrey Fowler, chairman of Hales Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded new contracts to provide domiciliary care in these areas.
"We have been working very closely with the local authorities on precise plans to successfully develop our joint approach to innovative care delivery.”
Debbie Dennis, Hales Group’s head of care, said: “Our team of dedicated care professionals is fully committed to providing compassionate care and support tailored to the unique needs of each resident.”
Hales Group offers a number of benefits for colleagues, including a £500 new starter bonus, rates of pay that exceed the Living Wage, generous mileage allowance, free DBS, free uniforms, innovative technology, up to £316 referral bonus, free Blue Light Card, and other benefits such as cycle scheme, early pay scheme, and the opportunity to win £1,000 every month.