​A Peterborough company supplier care at home has expanded its operations.

​Hales Home Care, based at Flag Business Exchange, in Vicarage Farm Road, has just secured a series of new contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will involve the privately owned business providing on-site care and support for three prominent Extra Care sites in Essex as well as an opportunity to provide domiciliary care in Bradford.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hales Group, which was founded more than 25 years ago, delivers care and support services to more than 3,000 people each week across the UK from 22 locations.

Jeffrey Fowler, chairman of Hales Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded new contracts to provide domiciliary care in these areas.

"We have been working very closely with the local authorities on precise plans to successfully develop our joint approach to innovative care delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Dennis, Hales Group’s head of care, said: “Our team of dedicated care professionals is fully committed to providing compassionate care and support tailored to the unique needs of each resident.”