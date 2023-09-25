News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Peterborough care firm Hales Home Care grows after winning new contracts

Business has enjoyed 25 years of success
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read

​A Peterborough company supplier care at home has expanded its operations.

​Hales Home Care, based at Flag Business Exchange, in Vicarage Farm Road, has just secured a series of new contracts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will involve the privately owned business providing on-site care and support for three prominent Extra Care sites in Essex as well as an opportunity to provide domiciliary care in Bradford.

The Hales Group, which was founded more than 25 years ago, delivers care and support services to more than 3,000 people each week across the UK from 22 locations.

Most Popular

Jeffrey Fowler, chairman of Hales Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded new contracts to provide domiciliary care in these areas.

"We have been working very closely with the local authorities on precise plans to successfully develop our joint approach to innovative care delivery.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie Dennis, Hales Group’s head of care, said: “Our team of dedicated care professionals is fully committed to providing compassionate care and support tailored to the unique needs of each resident.”

Hales Group offers a number of benefits for colleagues, including a £500 new starter bonus, rates of pay that exceed the Living Wage, generous mileage allowance, free DBS, free uniforms, innovative technology, up to £316 referral bonus, free Blue Light Card, and other benefits such as cycle scheme, early pay scheme, and the opportunity to win £1,000 every month.

Related topics:PeterboroughBradford