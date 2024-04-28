Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough butcher Phil Woodland is set to hang up his knives after 40 years.

Phil, who currently runs Woodland Butchers at the Food Hall on Bridge Street, has announced that the final day of trading for the business will be on May 31 next month.

In a statement Phil said: “In our 40th trading year I announce my Retirement from Butchering. Our last trading day will be Friday May 31.

Butcher Phil Woodland, shortly to retire at the Bridge street indoor market.

“We are the last remaining English butchers within the city centre and with four generations of our family having been behind our counter, this decision has not been made easily.

"40 years of early mornings and traditional butchering has taken its toll on my physical health. The pressure of running an independent business within a city centre which has changed so drastically in recent years has not been without its frustrations and this has taken its toll on my mental health.

"Loyalty to my staff, my customers and my local suppliers has always been my priority.

"Thanks to your support we continue to trade exceptionally well, but ongoing unrealistic and unfair rent, rate and service charge increases makes this the perfect time for me to re-evaluate, slow down gracefully, hang up my knives and let someone else take the lead.