Peterborough businesses urged to apply for pavement trading licences

Businesses can apply for a pavement licence

The current licences expire on 30 September 2021. Businesses which already have a pavement licence and wish to continue to operate one, will need to re-apply. However, if their set-up will be the same for the upcoming year as it is now, they will be able to resubmit the same images and seating plans as previously used with their new application.

The pavement licence extension will run from 1 October 2021, to 30 September 2022.

There is a £100 administration fee for all applications, whether from a business with an existing licence, or from one applying for the first time.

A number of businesses in the city have already benefitted from receiving a pavement licence, including Argo Lounge, Bean Around, Five Guys, Lightbox Café, Pizza Express, Prezzo and the Queens Head.

Cllr Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “The pavement licence extension is great news for local businesses and residents alike.

“It will help support the safe reopening of hospitality businesses and further enhance our Café Culture approach for the city centre.

“Those businesses which are already operating pavement licences are enjoying the benefits it brings to both them and their customers. For those businesses which have not yet applied, we would encourage you to take advantage of this extension.

“The extension to the pavement licence provision also highlights the continuing importance of the outdoors to reduce transmission of Covid.

“The virus is still with us, rates are high and there’s an ever-present threat of new variants potentially arriving and being spread.

“So please enjoy all that our vibrant city centre has to offer, but enjoy it responsibly and make sure that you take-up your first or second vaccination as soon as can.”

Tom Hennessy, Chief Executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Café Culture offers a lot of opportunities for city centre businesses. They can serve more customers safely which encourages footfall and boosts their recovery, but it also gives them a more prominent role in revitalising the city centre.

“The huge changes in retail mean high streets and city centres need to deliver experiences to entice people in. Café Culture creates a real buzz for visitors who are exploring the city centre. A more lively environment should encourage higher footfall, drive up bookings, and ultimately increase spend with local businesses.”

Mark Broadhead, Chair of Peterborough Positive, said: “The extension of pavement licences is a welcome move. Hospitality businesses have been heavily impacted by the restrictions on trade from lockdown, combined with staff shortages and more recently, localised flooding in some parts of the city.

“Pavement licences give these businesses an opportunity to keep jobs in the city, give people something to look forward to again and support the vibrancy of Peterborough’s Café Culture.”

Gareth Norman of Bean Around, said: “The outside space has been crucial for us during these uncertain times. We are hoping for this opportunity to become the new normal, so that we can encourage customers back into the city centre for a more enjoyable daytime and evening experience.

“More of these outside spaces will certainly create a vibrant city centre with the added focus on Café Culture.”