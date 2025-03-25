Peterborough business donates £1,000 to refugee charity

A charity that supports refugees living in Peterborough has received a donation from a business in the city.

The £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough went to Helping Empower Lives in Peterborough (H.E.L.P), a charity that offers English classes, admin support and essentials such as food, clothing and toiletries to refugees and asylum seekers in the city.

The charity plans to use the donation to support their bike scheme, purchasing essential items such as bike locks and bike parts for repairing donated bikes, which they give out to people in need.

Beckie MacLellan from H.E.L.P said: “Thank you to the team at Amazon in Peterborough for this donation. It will help us support people seeking refuge in our community.”

Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough added: “We’re proud to support H.E.L.P. with this donation, and hope those using the charity’s services continue to feel welcomed by the people of Peterborough through this invaluable work.”

