Peterborough business attends international security event

Technology services business Lifeline IT helped to improve cross-border cyber security at the ONE Conference in The Hague this month.

The Peterborough company, based in Trinity Court and with an office in Amsterdam, was part of the delegation from the British Embassy in The Hague that attended the two-day conference – billed as Europe’s prime cyber event.

Lifeline IT’s founder and director, Daniel Mitchell, who is a leading expert on cyber security, shared IT knowledge and best practice with businesses and governments from around the globe.

The ONE Conference aims to improve cyber resilience at a time when online criminality is escalating – it is estimated that the global cost of cyber crime is set to reach 5.5 trillion Euros this year. (Source: European Council of the European Union)

Lifeline IT's Daniel Mitchell (right) with members of the British Embassy's delegation at the ONE Conference in The Hague.

The conference covered the latest thoughts on supply chain resilience and the growth of the human factor in cyber attacks and how AI is fuelling this. There was also the launch of an innovative new pilot to help SMEs report and gain assistance with cyber crime – a venture in partnership with the Dutch police.

Said Daniel: “The ONE Conference was an incredibly valuable learning experience. Meeting companies and organisations from different countries and seeing how they are tackling cyber crime was very insightful.

“No matter how large or small your organisation, cyber security is vital. Criminals are becoming ever more sophisticated and can get into some of the most secure businesses. Being prepared is vital and at Lifeline IT we offer training in cyber security, disaster planning and staff awareness – this can be tailored to an individual business depending on their size and budget.”

Lifeline IT launched in Peterborough in 2021 and, since then, has doubled its staff and moved to larger premises in the city. The company was founded in North London more than 20 years ago and now has a team of 32 staff across its three offices in Peterborough, North London and Amsterdam.

The company’s range of services covers IT support, tech consultancy, cyber security and disaster recovery, as well as cloud hosting and systems design. Its client base includes SMEs through to major international corporations and they work across a range of sectors, including finance and investment, property, accountancy and retail and hospitality.

For more information about the ONE Conference https://one-conference.nl/

For more information about Lifeline IT https://lifelineit.net/