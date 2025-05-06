Peterborough bouldering wall has fundraising mountain to climb after being forced to close after major sewage leak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angle Entertainment have been forced to close the climbing wall – and are looking to raise £21,000 to re-open

A Peterborough business has been given a fundraising mountain to climb – after their bouldering wall had to close due to a major sewage leak.

But at the end of April, a sewage pipe burst behind the wall, flooding the room, and seeping into the vital safety matting.

Matthew Rice, Facilities Manager at Angle Entertainment, carrying out repairs after the sewage leak

The incident, which happened just over a week ago, left the devastated firm with no option but to close the wall.

The rest of the activities at the centre – including axe throwing, escape rooms and board game cafe – remain open, but the repair operation in the climbing wall is now well underway.

It is not known when a new opening date for the wall will be set.

Barry Cleathero, from the centre, said: “We came into an unpleasant smelling bouldering room – we found there was an old disused sewage pipe that had burst due to a backed up main on the Lincoln Road that was flooding sewage into our room.

"It flooded the lower part of the back of the wall, that has then come into the lower pit. It has seeped into the sole plates, and has damaged the flooring and the safety matting for the venue. The cheapest initial quote we have had is £21,000.

"The crash matting is an essential part of the bouldering wall, as we don’t use ropes, due to the nature of what the hobby is. We can’t open without them – it has to be high impact, medium density foam, that is specific for bouldering, and it is calculated based in the height of our wall – we are just under four metres.”

"We have a wide diverse section of groups that come. We have the general public that come and boulder, families, children, young adults looking to get into the sport, we have Peterborough Mountaineering Club who come every Thursday, that is their club night.

"Because we are a Community Interest Company, we offer support to various different groups within our community and offer free bouldering sessions, so local scout and guide groups, special educational needs, we have done some sessions for the Deaf Society, children who are home educated.”

When the wall opened last year, owner Adam McCarthy said: “The new wall, known as a bouldering wall, is just over 4m high and offers various climbing challenges from the more advanced, through to those suitable for young children.

“There are no ropes, but plenty of crash mats and safety measures in place.

Angle Entertainment is open seven days a week. The Gaming Lounge, which is free to enter, is open 10am-midnight, catering for video games, retro games, card games, board games and more.

The company have set up a crowdfunding page in a bid to raise the vital funds to get open again, and Barry said they were looking at options to offer local businesses who are willing help out with their fundraising appeal.

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign should visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rebuild-angles-flooded-community-bouldering-wall