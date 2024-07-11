Exciting new attractions for kids and adults open at Peterborough entertainment venue

A new climbing wall and escape room have opened in Peterborough – offering plenty of fun for kids and adults this summer.

The attractions are part of Angle Entertainment in Lincoln Road – which boasts having ‘the largest gaming space in Cambridgeshire’.

Along with the new climbing wall, which is the only one in the city, the venue offers escape rooms, an axe-throwing centre, gaming lounge, arcades and a cafe.

Owner Adam McCarthy said: “The new wall, known as a bouldering wall, is just over 4m high and offers various climbing challenges from the more advanced, through to those suitable for young children.

“There are no ropes, but plenty of crash mats and safety measures in place.

"We also have lots of social space available for climbers and non climbers to chill. There’s no charge to spectate, so feel free to visit us for a friendly chat or to support/laugh at your friends."

Having opened just three days ago, the new wall has already had the approval of Peterborough Mountaineering Club – which helped with setting the various climbing routes.

Club member Daniel Grammatica said: “The club are very excited about the new wall and are very thankful to Angle for inviting us down for a preview. The initial preview went well and myself and fellow PMC member Daniel Flatt undertook the route setting for the wall. We look forward to meeting fellow climbers and people new to the sport.”.

A new escape room has been added to the five others on offer at Angle Entertainment. Called The Dino Disaster, it has been inspired by Jurassic Park, and features a storyline where dinosaurs have broken out of their park and run rampant on an island. Participants must retrieve important DNA samples before within the hour before the dinosaurs hunt them down.

Angle Entertainment is open seven days a week, with the bouldering wall available all day. The Gaming Lounge, which is free to enter, is open 10am-midnight, catering for video games, retro games, card games, board games and more.

For more details, visit Angle Entertainment’s website.

1 . Angle Entertainments Matthew Rice at Angle Entertainments, Lincoln Road Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Angle Entertainments Axe throwing at Angle Entertainments, Lincoln Road Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Angle Entertainments Matthew Rice, Tasha Vernall and Adam McCarthy at Angle Entertainments, Lincoln Road Photo: David Lowndes