Peterborough-based Whirlpool is celebrating 15th anniversary of landmark recycling rules

National cycle tour will highlight key recycling locations
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 26th May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:13 BST

​The offices and factory of Peterborough’s white goods maker Whirlpool has been chosen as a stop-off point for a UK bicycle tour to highlight recycling.

The premises of Whirlpool, in Morley Way, Woodston, will be the 13th stage of the 15 stage event on June 14 for the cyclists who are marking the 15th anniversary of the introduction of the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations across the UK.

The cyclists are from REPIC, which is a not-for-profit producer compliance scheme set up by leading companies in the electrical and electronics industry to ensure they meet their obligations under producer responsibility legislation,

Peterborough-based Whirlpool will be one of the stops for UK tour by a group of cyclists highlighting key locations involved daily in the reuse, repair and recycling of waste electricals.Peterborough-based Whirlpool will be one of the stops for UK tour by a group of cyclists highlighting key locations involved daily in the reuse, repair and recycling of waste electricals.
The event starts from ILM Highland, Alness, Scotland, on June 2 and the group of riders on pedal and ebikes will travel for more than 850 miles visiting 15 different locations involved daily in the reuse, repair and recycling of waste electricals.

At Peterborough they will be welcomed by the team and be given a tour of the new refurbishment and recycling centre as well as the onsite factory outlet store.

Ian Moverley, UK Communications Director for Whirlpool, said: “We’ll be sending the peloton off from Peterborough with our warm wishes and fuelled ready for the cycling challenge that lies ahead.”​​​​​​

"To be able to come together to mark this milestone and look forward to continued improvements in recycling is essential to the future success of the WEEE sector."

