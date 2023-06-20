​​Kitchen goods manufacturer Whirlpool has revealed that 850,000 plus appliances have been refurbished or recycled through its Peterborough factory over 15 years.

The manufacturer, known for its Hotpoint and Indesit brands, announced the figure as staff at its site in Morley Way, Woodston, welcomed a peloton of five cyclists who are pedalling across the UK to mark the 15th anniversary of landmark rules on electrical and electronic equipment recycling.

The cycling challenge is being carried out by representatives of REPIC, which devises solutions that help firms like Whirlpool meet their obligations under waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) regulations.

Cyclists with Whirlpool staff as they arrived at the offices in Woodston, Peterborough, as part of their nationwide tour to promote the benefits of recycling.

The rules were created 15 years ago and Whirlpool is a founding member of REPIC.

The cyclists were welcomed to the Peterborough site by Whirlpool’s Environmental Manager, Steve Wilde, Reworks Manager Lewis Dobbs and Supply Chain Director, Alistair Dobson.

The cycle challenge lasts 15 days and takes in 15 locations across 850 miles from Alness in the Highlands to Sittingbourne, Kent.

Ian Moverley, UK Communications Director for Whirlpool, said: “In the last 15 years we have made great strides in moving towards a complete circular production process.

"Eighty five per cent of what has passed through the site has been given a second life, with the remaining 130,000 units recycled by our on-site recycling partner.

"We have also collected a further 165,000 tonnes of appliances to be recycled since 2010, providing the opportunity for the materials to be reused in new products.”