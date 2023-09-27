News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Peterborough-based EPD Insulation unveils new board of directors as it prepares for growth

Company enjoys ‘record growth’
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Peterborough-based EPD Insulation Group, from left, Steve McMillan, Commercial Director, Steve Boon, CEO, Tony Brown, MD, Lloyd Frith-Robinson, Finance DirectorPeterborough-based EPD Insulation Group, from left, Steve McMillan, Commercial Director, Steve Boon, CEO, Tony Brown, MD, Lloyd Frith-Robinson, Finance Director
Peterborough-based EPD Insulation Group, from left, Steve McMillan, Commercial Director, Steve Boon, CEO, Tony Brown, MD, Lloyd Frith-Robinson, Finance Director

​A distributor of building materials in Peterborough is expanding its operations and looking to future growth.

​EPD Insulation Group, which is based at Finmere Park, Orton Southgate, has grown since its founding 12 years ago to become one of the country's leading distributors, covering an area from Manchester to Bristol, Southampton and Great Yarmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now to oversee the growth, the company has appointed its first full board of directors as chief executive Steve Boon and managing director Tony Brown look to take the business to new levels of success.

Ben Popple, sales director for EPD Insulation Group in PeterboroughBen Popple, sales director for EPD Insulation Group in Peterborough
Ben Popple, sales director for EPD Insulation Group in Peterborough
Most Popular

The new board consists of Mr Boon, Mr Brown and Lloyd Frith-Robinson, finance director, Steve McMillan, commercial director, Ben Popple, sales director and Neil Farrow, marketing director.

Mr Boon said: “As we see the business going through a record growth period it was evident that we needed the right skills and personalities to take charge of their respective departments and manage that growth in the most effective way.

"We believe our strong supplier relationships, large stock holding, diverse fleet of vehicles, central distribution hubs, and friendly knowledgeable sales team mean we are able to offer some of the most competitive pricing and high-quality services in the market place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-owned company operates a large haulage fleet from a 90,000 square feet central distribution hub in Peterborough supported by a 46,000 square feet hub west of Cambridge.

The business has a large stock holding worth more than £3.5 million and is able to supply stock items from its warehouses on a next day basis.

The company has also just invested in a new digital delivery system that allows customers to track their orders via a mobile phone or email.

The business also works with some of the biggest brands in the industry, including Kingspan, Unilin, Rockwool, Ecotherm, Mannok, URSA, Superglass, Hadley Group, Jablite, and Libra Systems.

As well as insulation products, EDP supplies plywood, timber and fixings, as well as being one of the largest independent importers of plasterboard to the UK.

Related topics:Tony BrownPeterboroughSouthamptonManchester