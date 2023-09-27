Peterborough-based EPD Insulation Group, from left, Steve McMillan, Commercial Director, Steve Boon, CEO, Tony Brown, MD, Lloyd Frith-Robinson, Finance Director

​A distributor of building materials in Peterborough is expanding its operations and looking to future growth.

​EPD Insulation Group, which is based at Finmere Park, Orton Southgate, has grown since its founding 12 years ago to become one of the country's leading distributors, covering an area from Manchester to Bristol, Southampton and Great Yarmouth.

Now to oversee the growth, the company has appointed its first full board of directors as chief executive Steve Boon and managing director Tony Brown look to take the business to new levels of success.

Ben Popple, sales director for EPD Insulation Group in Peterborough

The new board consists of Mr Boon, Mr Brown and Lloyd Frith-Robinson, finance director, Steve McMillan, commercial director, Ben Popple, sales director and Neil Farrow, marketing director.

Mr Boon said: “As we see the business going through a record growth period it was evident that we needed the right skills and personalities to take charge of their respective departments and manage that growth in the most effective way.

"We believe our strong supplier relationships, large stock holding, diverse fleet of vehicles, central distribution hubs, and friendly knowledgeable sales team mean we are able to offer some of the most competitive pricing and high-quality services in the market place.”

The family-owned company operates a large haulage fleet from a 90,000 square feet central distribution hub in Peterborough supported by a 46,000 square feet hub west of Cambridge.

The business has a large stock holding worth more than £3.5 million and is able to supply stock items from its warehouses on a next day basis.

The company has also just invested in a new digital delivery system that allows customers to track their orders via a mobile phone or email.

The business also works with some of the biggest brands in the industry, including Kingspan, Unilin, Rockwool, Ecotherm, Mannok, URSA, Superglass, Hadley Group, Jablite, and Libra Systems.