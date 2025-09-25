Peterborough-based engine specialist offers 20 hours free training

A new training initiative, Technicians for the World, is calling for all would-be technicians, and those looking to develop their skills, to take part and build a career in the engineering industry.

Peterborough-based DiPerk – the sole authorised distributor of Perkins® engines in the UK & Ireland are inviting students, graduates, military veterans and those looking for a career change, the opportunity to sign up for 20 hours of free, accredited online training through the Technicians for the World initiative as part of a strategic investment in the next generation of engineering talent.

Gavin Lester, Head of Service at DiPerk UK & Ireland said: “With around 50 per cent of engineering companies in the UK struggling to fill technical vacancies, it is vital companies look to find innovative ways to raise awareness of the opportunities available to students within the sector, including apprenticeships with distributors such as DiPerk.

“This global program is available in six languages and offers participants real value as once they have completed the programme, which should take around 1 to 3 months. Participants will be awarded a certificate on completion, which can be used to support progression towards a technician role, serve as a pathway into vocational schools, and help unlock doors within the wider industry.”

Perkins, a global leader in diesel engines, has developed the curriculum in conjunction with its Perkins Certified Technician certification programme, which will introduce students to core diesel engine principles, troubleshooting techniques, and industry standards. The course is to be completed online, at the participants’ own pace and consists of 12 sections.

Gavin added; “Once the training is complete, participants will have a basic knowledge, which they can use to enter an apprenticeship scheme. DiPerk will be able to offer a number of apprenticeship opportunities to participants, helping them transition into skilled technician roles.

“At DiPerk we are always keen to develop new talent and strengthen the growing Perkins distributor network as a means of addressing the persistent skills gap in the industry. There is no experience necessary to enrol on the course, but an eagerness to learn and work in the field are a must. Taking part is a positive first step for anyone keen on pursuing and demonstrating their interest in a technical career, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of industry-leading technicians come through our doors.”

Find out more and enrol in the program here: