Peterborough-based Eddisons announces new appointment to drive growth plans

Agency is undergoing rapid expansion
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

​A Peterborough-based commercial agency has announced a new appointment as it looks to expand.

​Eddisons, which has offices in Thorpe Road, is seeking to grow its business across the East of England and the East Midlands with the appointment of Giles Stovold as Associate Director.

Mr Stovold brings about 25 years of property experience to Eddisons - including experience in a residential agency.

Giles Stovold who has just been appointed as associate director of Eddisons in Peterborough
Giles Stovold who has just been appointed as associate director of Eddisons in Peterborough
He joins from Russen & Turner in King’s Lynn, where he was a director and shareholder.

Mr Stovold will be based within Eddisons’ professional services team in the Peterborough office and will work across the firm’s seven regional offices in the East Midlands and the East of England, which now includes Lincoln, following the acquisition of Banks Long & Co in the spring.

Announcing this latest appointment, Martin Hughes, director, said, “Giles brings extensive property experience and a proven track record in valuations, in particular.

He added: “Giles’ appointment comes at a time of rapid regional expansion for Eddisons in seeking to reinforce all of our property disciplines offered to clients current and new.”

The announcement comes a month after Eddisons named Lewis Baker’s appointment as a graduate planner.

Based in the Peterborough office, he joins as many local authorities are at key points in the lengthy reviews of their Local Plans, which determine the locations for commercial and residential development.

