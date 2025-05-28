Peterborough-based DiPerk Power Solutions drives sustainable growth amid market challenges

Peterborough-based DiPerk Power Solutions, sole distributor of Perkins® engines in the UK and Ireland, has appointed a new Head of Sales to spearhead solutions to current market challenges.

Nathan Kitchen, an experienced Sales Manager, takes on the role of Head of Sales at DiPerk bringing expertise from an extensive career in the power generation industry where he led sales for major distributors in both South Africa and the UK.

As a Senior Executive at DiPerk, Nathan will be responsible for overseeing and directing all sales-related activity for the full range of Perkins engines for applications including electric power, industrial, gas and marine sectors.

Nathan said: “I am looking forward to using my experience to ensure we are giving our customers the products and support they need, particularly considering recent market challenges. Both in the UK and globally, the power solutions market continues to face significant issues including stricter emissions regulations, volatile energy prices and well-documented supply chain disruptions.

“It is a complex market that requires significant adaptation and innovation to succeed in. By focusing on lifecycle cost savings, product reliability and after sales support we can help our customers make the right investment for their business long-term.”

To further combat global market challenges, DiPerk continues to support a wide range of sectors by offering a selection of Perkins engines manufactured in the UK which are distributed through their facilities in Peterborough, the West Midlands and Dublin.

Nathan said: “Having access to a selection of engines and parts that are built in Britain allows us to provide consistent service and mitigate the risks of the global market, whilst leveraging Perkins reputation for quality and technological advancement.

“In addition, our ability to provide a consistent selection of parts, rebuilds and service components means we can minimise customer repair time which is significant given continuing global supply chain issues.

“As we work to navigate current market challenges, I hope to drive sustainable growth for DiPerk by commanding the many benefits of its UK fulfilment facilities and local expertise, as well as Perkins UK manufactured products. I am also looking forward to working with the wider team to ensure that in the face of market uncertainty, DiPerk remains synonymous with reliability, quality and expertise.”