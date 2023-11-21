Peterborough-based Coulter Elite Resourcing launches new initiative to meet changing needs of customers
An independent recruitment consultancy in Peterborough is bolstering its operations.
Coulter Elite Resourcing, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has been a prominent part of the recruitment sector for more than 15 years, and is now taking a new step to meet the changing needs of customers.
The company has created CE Solutions, which is a digital recruitment marketing business offering what is says are accessible and comprehensive solutions to recruitment issues for businesses of all sizes.
A spokesperson said: “Coulter Elite Resourcing has built a strong reputation for its expertise in both commercial and technical permanent placements.
“However, we’ve identified a gap in the market, which is the challenge of businesses, both large and small, to recruit successfully on vacancies at all levels.
“We had to find a way to offer a more complete solution to our clients, adapting to their evolving needs.
CE Solutions features an innovative pricing model, 31 day campaigns that use traditional methods and harness the power of social media.
The spokesperson said: “However, the real game-changer lies in our use of digital display advertising tailored to mobile devices, providing access to a previously untapped pool of potential candidates.
“This fusion of traditional and modern opens doors to a broader talent pool for businesses of all sizes.
“With the launch of CE Solutions, we extend our reach, enabling businesses worldwide to benefit from our innovative approach to recruitment.”