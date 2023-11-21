Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ​independent recruitment consultancy in Peterborough is bolstering its operations.

​Coulter Elite Resourcing, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has been a prominent part of the recruitment sector for more than 15 years, and is now taking a new step to meet the changing needs of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has created CE Solutions, which is a digital recruitment marketing business offering what is says are accessible and comprehensive solutions to recruitment issues for businesses of all sizes.

The offices of Coulter Elite Resourcing in Commerce Road, Peterborough

A spokesperson said: “Coulter Elite Resourcing has built a strong reputation for its expertise in both commercial and technical permanent placements.

“However, we’ve identified a gap in the market, which is the challenge of businesses, both large and small, to recruit successfully on vacancies at all levels.

“We had to find a way to offer a more complete solution to our clients, adapting to their evolving needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CE Solutions features an innovative pricing model, 31 day campaigns that use traditional methods and harness the power of social media.

The offices of Coulter Elite Resourcing in Commerce Road, Peterborough

The spokesperson said: “However, the real game-changer lies in our use of digital display advertising tailored to mobile devices, providing access to a previously untapped pool of potential candidates.

“This fusion of traditional and modern opens doors to a broader talent pool for businesses of all sizes.